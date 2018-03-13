Mrs. Ruth Holly, Celebrates 101 Years of Life!
Mrs. Ruth Mims Holly was born March 4, 1917, in the Yard community of Tennessee Colony, Texas (Anderson County). Her parents were Dennis and Pearl Casel Mims. Ruth was one of three siblings; a brother, Curtis Mims and a sister, Ruby Mims Morgan both deceased.
Ruth married Charlie “Jack” Holly, January 26, 1938, and lived in the Bethel Community where they raised seven children and a granddaughter. The couple lost their oldest son (PFC Charlie D. Holly) in the Vietnam War in 1966.
Ruth was a housewife…busy raising her children and laboring with her husband on their farm. Ruth worked as a cafeteria cook in the segregated Bethel Public School. Later, as her family grew, she chose to be a full time housewife. Ruth’s culinary skills were impeccable, she loved baking; especially, those homemade teacakes that many today still crave and request. Quilting was her most enjoyable hobby which she takes pride in knowing that her children and grandchildren treasure her heirloom.
Ruth is a longtime member of the historic New Hope Baptist Church in Tennessee Colony, where she has remained for 80 years. She has served as usher, deaconess, and “Mother of the Church” which is an honor bestowed to one of the oldest members.
Ruth has; 6 surviving children, 8 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. She also has a surviving aunt, Beatrice Johnson, who is 108 years old and resides in Oklahoma.
The Dallas Post Tribune family wishes Mrs. Ruth Holly a Happy Birthday!