‘You Can Do Anything’: Dallas Police Chief inspires Kimball students
March 11, 2018 | EDUCATION, LOCAL, NEWS, YOUTH TODAY | No Comments|
DALLAS—Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall inspired Justin F. Kimball High School students at an all-girls assembly to achieve their full potential.
As the first female chief of police in the city’s 139-year history, Hall told the female students they can do anything they set their minds to if they work hard and persevere.
“I am so excited to speak to Dallas ISD students,” Hall said after the assembly. “This community is wonderful, and we want them to know how important they are to us in the law enforcement community.”
The assembly’s theme was “#Me Too: Being a Lady in Today’s Society,” and other speakers included:
- Dominique Torres, owner of The Torres Law Office, P.C.
- Diana Martinez, Corporate Relations Manager of LATINA Style Magazine
- Mariel Flores, English Teacher at Kimball
Rayla Moore, Kimball Alumna (2016) and Spoken Word Art