“A Survey of the Book of Romans” Romans 1:1-17 Debtor to Proclaim the Gospel
This most sublime epistle to the Roman Christians was written around A.D. 57 from Corinth while the grand Apostle Paul was on his third missionary journey – Acts 18:23 – 21:14. The church at Rome was probably started by Jews who were converted on the Day of Pentecost (Acts 2:1-10) and then returned home to Rome.
The epistle of Romans has been especially called the “Constitution of the Christian faith.” In this epistle Paul discusses the foundational doctrine of Justification by Faith. The word justification means to be “declared righteous.” As Christians, we have been “declared righteous” because of the benefit of receiving eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord. The gift of salvation is certainly a lavish gift of God’s grace, given to undeserving sinners, like you and me.
Paul opens this lofty epistle by expressing two significant facts about his ministry. First and foremost, he viewed himself as a servant of Jesus Christ. The word translated servant means “a salve” – one who was completely the property of another. Paul was completely sold out to the Lord. Not only did Paul view himself as a slave, but he also saw himself as an apostle. The word apostle strictly means “one sent forth.” In its broad sense, it means one who is a representative of another. Paul viewed his apostleship as a special call of God’s grace and sovereign choice (Galatians 1:15). Also, in verse 1, Paul viewed himself as “separated unto the gospel of God.” Paul knew that he had been specifically called by God and that his calling was his sole purpose or aim in life. In verses 2-4, Paul related strongly the supreme connection of Old Testament prophecy with the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Paul expressed in verses 5-7, that he had received “grace and apostleship.”
Paul received this gift of apostleship from God (I Corinthians 12:28-29), which included the fact that he had been called to be an apostle to the Gentiles. These Roman Christians had responded in obedience to God’s call and were God’s “set-apart ones” (v. 7). In verses 8-12, Paul expresses his heartfelt thankfulness to God for the faith of these believers that had been spoken of throughout the world (v. 8). His concern for the Roman Christians was really expressed through his perseverance of prayers for them. Included in his prayer, Paul expressed an opportunity to visit the Roman Christians. Paul had such a pastoral heart for these believers! He had an intense concern for the spiritual development of others. Using Paul as a model, we must ask God to help us to use our spiritual gifts to aid others!
Finally, in verses 13-17, Paul expresses a strong passion to bear spiritual fruit among these believers (v. 13). Paul viewed himself as a debtor to mankind (v. 14). Paul was completely sold out to reaching the lost with the “good news” of Jesus Christ. How intense is our concern to get the word out to others? Paul had a fervent passion to reach all ethnic groups with the gospel, even the people of Rome (v. 15). Paul had firsthand experience of knowing that the gospel transforms lives if it is believed! By believing the gospel of the grace of God, any unsaved man can gain a righteous standing before God. By accepting the gospel of God, one can walk through God’s door of mercy and grace to His blissful door of heaven. May God Bless!