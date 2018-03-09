Senator West delivers powerful message to South Oak Cliff High School males
One of Texas’ longest serving black senators paid South Oak Cliff High School a visit on Feb. 21, but it was a males only event.
State Sen. Royce West helped continue efforts, led by the campus this year, to host an all-male forum during its S.O.C. Male Leadership Series program. The series is specifically designed for male students to hear from other men who are successful figures within the community and business sector.
West met with the students during an hour-long discussion on various discussion topics that spoke to the importance of an advanced education, recent legislation enacted that will impact public education, and how to exercise their civic duty.
Perhaps the greatest message resonated with students when West shared his perspective, on the heels of the recent school shooting attacks, of how he plans to help protect students in Dallas ISD, Dallas County and Texas from any more mass shooting happening.
“We would like to thank Sen. West for delivering an inspirational message to the male students at our outstanding institution,” said principal Dr. Willie Fred Johnson. “It is not a debate that community stakeholders play an integral role with the nurturing of our students, which the male mentoring series seeks to provide.
Johnson believes West is a trailblazer and has inspired his male students, many of whom he shares are fighting to overcome the perceived impossible.