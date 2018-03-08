Michelle Obama dances with Parker Curry, her littlest fan
It’s not everyday that you get to meet your idol and get to have a dance party with them.
But that dream came true for 2-year-old Parker Curry, whose idol just happened to be former first lady Michelle Obama.
Parker has long looked up to Obama — literally.
The 2-year-old captured hearts across the nation when a photo of her admiring the first lady’s portrait at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C. went viral on social media.
According to NBC’s Today show, fellow gallery visitor Ben Hines took the photo of Parker as she was entirely enraptured by Obama’s portrait and shared it on Facebook last week.
Parker’s mother, Jessica, told NBC News that she was trying to get her daughter to turn around for a proper photo, but she would not budge.
“She was focused on it and I couldn’t see her facial expression from my point of view but Ben Hines, who was on the side, could see that she was just awestruck,” she said.
“She was captivated. She was focused on the picture and he was lucky to capture a really special moment because I couldn’t capture it from behind her. And then she eventually did turn around and she ran off so I never got a really good picture of her with the portrait.”
The photo eventually made its way to the former first lady herself — who invited Parker to have a formal meet-and-greet and a little dance party.
“Parker, I’m so glad I had the chance to meet you today (and for the dance party)! Keep on dreaming big for yourself…and maybe one day I’ll proudly look up at a portrait of you!” the tweet read.
The song of choice for the dance party? Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off,” a song that was enjoyed by both Obama and Parker.