Queenish Professional Women’s Club to Host FREE Women’s Empowerment Expo 2018:
The Queenish Professional Women’s Club (QPWC) just announced that they will host THE WOMEN’S EMPOWERMENT EXPO 2018 on Saturday, March 24, 2018 from 10am to 6pm at the Lancaster Grand Hall Ballroom located at 1700 Veterans Memorial Park in Lancaster, TX 75134.
Commemorating Women’s History Month, the goal of the event is to celebrate women. The free Expo will feature presentations by dynamic speakers, demonstrations and exhibits that showcase information and solutions related to healthy living, education, wealth building and management, career, small business development, family, cultural diversity, women in the workplace, fashion and other important topics to help improve the well being of women. There will also be entertainment and local vendors.
“Every Woman will walk away feeling more empowered. When women are supported, the entire community benefits.” ~Quinnie Nichols, Founder
The Expo will provide exposure to new ideas and perspectives, according to organizers. At least 1,000 attendees are expected to come from all over the DFW. A variety of professional backgrounds and experiences will be represented. There will be business owners, corporate leaders, teachers and more. Many industries will be represented, including: financial services, non-profit organizations, law, accounting, insurance agencies, real estate, telecommunications, technology, the arts and human services. This event is designed to be a great opportunity for networking, gaining new insight and inspiration.
Queenish Professional Women’s Club is a non-profit organization that was founded in 2013. The group was formed to provide networking opportunities and a support system for professional and professional minded women in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex area in Texas.