LeBron 1st in NBA with 30k points, 8k rebounds, 8k assists
CLEVELAND (AP) — LeBron James had quite a February in a one-of-a-kind career.
He finished the month averaging a triple-double for the first time in his career after producing 31 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists on Tuesday night in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 129-123 win over the Brooklyn Nets. James has 12 triple-double this season and 67 in his career.
“Scoring has always been last for me,” James said. “I’ve never looked at myself as a scorer. But to know the history of the game and seeing the guys that put up triple-doubles on a regular (basis) from Jason Kidd to Magic Johnson to Oscar Robertson to Russell Westbrook, you can throw my name in there as well.”
His 11th assist on Tuesday came late in the game and gave him 8,000 in his career. He’s the first player in NBA history with 30,000 points, 8,000 rebounds and 8,000 assists.
“With the long list of so many great players that have come through this league, in the history of this league, for me to be the only (person) in a category, I think it’s pretty cool,” James said. “It’s pretty cool.”
James also became the first frontcourt player and the 11th overall in league history to reach 8,000 assists.