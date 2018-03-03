A Little Bit of Faith: Hope
What is your life anchored on? Is it anchored on false hope or a real hope in Christ Jesus? This is something we should all ask ourselves. The Bible says, “This hope is a strong trustworthy anchor for our souls. It leads us through the curtain into God’s inner sanctuary” (Hebrews 6:19).
Hope… life is nothing without hope. If you have no hope, you have nothing to look forward to when you are feeling down and out. What is our hope anchored on? It should be anchored on our faith in our Lord and Savior Christ Jesus. When we feel like we have nothing going our way, we must look toward something greater than ourselves.
The book of Psalm says, “And now, Lord, for what do I wait? My hope is in you?” (Psalm 39:7). Whatever we are going through, if we are willing to put our hope in Christ, then we can wait because we know our hope is in Him (Christ). We must learn to be rooted in our God!
Respect and believe in the God who cares for you. He was willing to give His Son (Christ) to be bloodied on the Cross for our sins. Thus, all the hope you will ever need was nailed on the Cross and Jesus paid it all. He has earned the right to be our hope today, our hope tomorrow, and our hope for a lifetime. So, the next time you’re unable to have hope, look toward the Cross and your hope is waiting for you there. Amen? Amen.