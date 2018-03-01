Remembering Dr. Theodore R. Lee, Jr.
March 2, 2016 – March 2, 2018
T.R. Lee, Jr., former President/CEO of the Dallas Post Tribune, dedicated 54 years of his time in order to keep the newspaper, a weekly publication, in circulation for the African American community to read information they may not obtain from other media sources and funding advertisements to those who could not pay. Due to this devotion in conjunction with many more, during the week of March 2, of each year, our front page has been reserved to commemorate a small portion of his legacy.
AN EDUCATOR
Dr. Lee graduated from Lee High School in Midway, Texas (Madisonville County). He received his Bachelors of Science from Jarvis Christian College and was drafted into the U.S. Army where he served as Sergeant and U.S. Army Honorary Lt. Colonel. After he was honorably discharged, he began his career as an Educator: Substitute Teacher, H.S. Thompson Elementary School; Teacher, Julia C. Frazier Elementary School; Principal at Large, George W. Carter Elementary School; Principal, Albert Sidney Johnston Elementary School; Principal, Oliver W. Holmes Middle School and Principal, Elisha M. Peace Elementary School (all of the schools were located in the Dallas Independent School District). He also served as Deputy Assistant Superintendent of Schools before returning to Oliver Wendell Holmes prior to his retirement after dedicating 40 years of service with the Dallas Independent School District. He was the first African American Associate Dean of Students, formerly, North Texas State University; Instructor, Bishop College, Prairie View A&M University, Texas Southern University and Wiley College. During his years of service as an educator, he earned his Master in Education from North Texas State University and obtained a Doctorate in Religion from Rialto College in Los Angeles, California. His advanced studies included; New York University, New York, New York, Southern Methodist University, Dallas, Texas and Texas Southern University, Houston, Texas.
Staff:
Dr. Theronica R. Bond, President/CEO; Shirley Gray, Publisher/Manager of Operations; Ms. Chloe Buckley, Manager/Production; Mrs. Mattie Weatherman. Production; Sharon Scaife, Webmaster; Atty. Gary Bond, II, Legal Counselor; Dr. Mary E. Beck, Board Chairperson; Atty. Theodora R. Lee, Co-Chairperson; Dr. George O. Willis, Consultant; Dr. Ester Davis, Writer/Sales; Ms. Natashia Cooper, Writer; Dr. Colleen White, Writer; Rev. Johnny Smith, Writer; Ms. Joan Fowler, Circulation; Mr. Rick Weatherman, Circulation; Mr. Samuell Ferrell, Circulation; Mr. Jermain Clemon, Circulation.