BLACK HISTORY MONTH
February 11, 2018 | EDITORIALS, LEAD STORY | No Comments|
During the month of February, The Dallas Post Tribune will recognize the theme for Black History Month in 2018: “African Americans in Times of War” by honoring a few of the brave men and women who served their countries in the armed forces. Especially, the many who made the ultimate sacrifice in defending the American Dream which will be highlighted in our weekly editions.