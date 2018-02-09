“THE PSALMIST’S SUMMONS FOR ALL CREATION TO PRAISE THE LORD” PSALM 148:1-14
What a magnificent psalm of praise we have before us. We cannot ever praise God enough: especially, because He has created us in such a marvelous way. David exclaims in Psalm 139:14, that we are so wonderfully created, when he says: “I will praise thee; for I am fearfully and wonderfully made: marvelous are thy works; and that my soul knoweth right well.” In fact, in Psalm 148:1-4, the psalmist calls on all creation to praise the Lord because of His creatorship. The elements of the heavens, as well as the hosts (angels) are called upon to praise the Lord: “Praise ye the LORD. Praise ye the LORD from the heavens: praise Him in the heights” v. 1). Yes, the holy angels who are ministers of His, do praise the Lord, for Psalm 103:20-21 states: “Bless the Lord, ye His angels, that excel in strength, that do His commandments, hearkening unto the voice of His word. Bless ye the Lord, all ye His hosts; ye ministers of His, that do His pleasure.”
As believers, we are created to praise and worship Him, for Revelation 4:11 says: “Thou art worthy, O Lord, to receive glory and honour and power: for thou has created all things, and for thy pleasure they are and were created.” The Lord has established and decreed all creation by His awesome word; therefore, He should be praised (vv. 5-6). The psalmist then summons all earthly creatures and various elements of nature to praise the Lord for His creatorship (vv. 7-11).
Finally, the psalmist summons mankind to praise the Lord for His excellent and splendid name (vv. 12-14): “Let them praise the name of the LORD: for His name alone is excellent; His glory is above the earth and heaven” (v. 13). Now, how often should we render praise to our awesome God? The psalmist invites us to continually praise His name, for Psalm 113:2-3 states: “Blessed be the name of the LORD from this time forth and for evermore. From the rising of the sun unto the going down of the same the LORD’s name is to be praised.”
May God Bless!