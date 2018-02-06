DCHHS reports three additional flu-related deaths of season
50th, 51st, 52nd case
DALLAS (Jan. 30, 2018) – Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) is reporting three additional flu-related deaths in Dallas County totaling 52 flu-related deaths for the 2017-2018 season. The patients range in age from 75 to 83 and were residents of Dallas. All patients had high risk health conditions and died after complications from the seasonal flu. For medical confidentiality and personal privacy reasons, DCHHS does not provide additional identifying information.
“Older adults, individuals with chronic health conditions, pregnant women, young children and infants are more vulnerable to flu illness,” said Dr. Christopher Perkins, DCHHS health authority/medical director. “With influenza activity on the rise, individuals in these groups should take special precaution as we continue throughout the season.” “Staying home when you are sick and practicing good health habits like covering your cough and washing your hands helps stop the spread of germs and prevents respiratory illnesses like the flu,” said Ganesh Shivamaiyer, DCHHS interim director. “If you have a high risk condition, remember to keep a safe distance from individuals who have flu like symptoms.”
Simple actions can be taken to help prevent the spread of seasonal influenza. If you haven’t done it already, protect yourself with a flu vaccination. Cover your cough with a tissue or cough into your sleeve. Wash your hands and keep your hands away from your face. Avoid close contact with people who are coughing or appear ill. Stay home if you are sick or keep family members home if they are sick.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends a yearly flu vaccine for all persons aged 6 months and older, with rare exception. Individuals should discuss flu vaccine concerns with a health care provider. The flu vaccine DCHHS provides is an all-in-one shot that protects against multiple flu strains including the H1N1virus. The adult flu vaccine is given in the adult immunization clinic on the first floor at the DCHHS building located at 2377 N. Stemmons Frwy in Dallas. The children’s vaccine is available at all DCHHS immunization clinics. Clinic hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information call 214-819-2162 or visit www.dallascounty.org/department/hhs/influenza.html