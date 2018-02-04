Dallas Post Tribune wishes Loureather Ingram Hill ‘Happy Birthday’ as she Celebrates 105 Years !!!
Loureather Ingram Hill will celebrate 105 Years of Life on Friday, February 2, 2018 with family and friends.
Loureather is a resident of Tennessee Colony, Texas (Anderson County). She married the late Kelly Hill at an early age and to this union eight children were born. She has been a faithful member of the New Hope Baptist Church located in Tennessee Colony for many decades and gives her praises to God for having the ability to continue worshiping regularly. She considers herself spiritually wealthy and loves God realizing, He is the source of her longevity.
Mrs. Hill was very attentive of her children and took great pride in teaching them; God comes first, be respectable, honest, know right from wrong , get an education, work for your living and many other values of life that revealed her ‘wisdom’ which should have been her middle name. She was always willing and kind enough to share her wisdom and knowledge with all that would listen. During her busy schedule she still had time to enjoy a few of her hobbies; gardening, quilting, planting flowers and cooking.
The following family members will celebrate the occasion with Loureather on her birthday.
Six Children: Velma Richard of Fort Worth, Texas, Sammie Hill of Tennessee Colony, Texas, Silverlean Reynolds of Fort Worth, Texas, Blondell Hill of Tatum, Texas, Shirley Wortham and Delois Morrow of Fort Worth, Texas.
Two children are deceased: Ernestine Gee and Berneice Conley
Twenty-five: grandchildren, fifty-three; great grandchildren, and twenty six; great-great grandchildren.
Because she is loved by all her extended family and friends, many will be sending her “Happy Birthday” wishes during this very “Special Day”.