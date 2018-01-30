Paul Quinn College and ofo Announce New Partnership
Ofo, the world’s first and largest dockless bike share company, and Paul Quinn College announced today the launch of ofo’s bikes on campus. Ofo will provide dockless bike sharing on the Paul Quinn campus, offering all students
Everett Weiler, Ofo’s GM in Dallas made it clear that this partnership with Paul Quinn is part of its mission to provide bikes to each and every community in Dallas:
“From its inception, Ofo has been committed to ensuring that all communities in which it operates have the ability to access our bikes. Connecting people to jobs, school, cultural amenities, and transit, bikes provide a crucial transportation option in many communities and ensure that every resident of Dallas has equitable access to all that Dallas has to offer. President Sorrell is a visionary leader who immediately appreciated the value of Ofo to his student body and staff and we are thrilled to be working with him.”