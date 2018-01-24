MINNIE’S FOOD PANTRY ANNOUNCES OPRAH WINFREY AS THE KEYNOTE SPEAKER FOR ITS 10TH ANNUAL CELEBRATION GALA
Minnie’s Food Pantry, a national non-profit organization with a mission of feeding the hungry, is excited to announce Oprah Winfrey as the keynote speaker for its 10th Anniversary “Feed Just One” Gala. This star-studded, black-tie event will be held on Tuesday, April 3, 2018 in Collin County, Texas. The red-carpet will start at 5:30 p.m. and the dinner and program will start at 7 p.m. Emmy® nominated actress, author and President of LightWorkers Media, Roma Downey and award-winning television and film producer Mark Burnett, President of MGM Television Group and Digital will be honored with the Minnie Ewing Legacy Award presented by Toyota. The legacy award identifies, supports and celebrates individuals who have demonstrated “the heart of a giver” in the same way that Minnie Ewing lived her life. It acknowledges individuals who have exhibited outstanding leadership and contributed at least 300,000 meals to Minnie’s Food Pantry.
Other celebrities set to attend this year’s gala include Hollywood actress, Brely Evans, who will serve as the red-carpet host; literary agents, Jan Miller and Jeff Rich; former major league baseball player, Torii Hunter and his wife, Katrina; New York Giants linebacker, Keenan Robinson and his wife, Lauren; GRAMMY® award winning gospel recording artist and pastor, Donnie McClurkin; and Kevin Frazier, host of Entertainment Tonight. The evening will include dinner, a live auction, remarks from Oprah Winfrey and other surprises to be announced.
Founded by Dr. Cheryl “Action” Jackson, Minnie’s Food Pantry has literally been rolling out the red carpet for more than 10 years as they provide food for families living in low income, food insecure households. An award winning non-profit organization and largest food pantry in Collin County, Texas, Minnie’s Food Pantry has provided more than 7 million meals and brought the issue of food insecurity to the forefront on both a local and national level through features on national television shows including, Good Morning America, ELLEN, Steve Harvey TV and The Food Network. Through supplemental food assistance, educational resources and support from the community, Minnie’s Food Pantry has changed the stigma associated with hunger and are further reducing hunger by expanding into schools across the country. Over the years, many corporate sponsors and celebrities have joined Minnie’s Food Pantry in the fight to reduce hunger including former MLB pitcher Latroy and Anita Hawkins, NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt and Pat Smith, Dallas Mavericks owner and business mogul Mark Cuban, Hollywood actresses Meagan Good and Regina King, movie producers DeVon Franklin and Will Packer, pop superstar Rihanna, recording artists Kenny Lattimore and BeBe Winans and now global media leader Oprah Winfrey.
“I have been a ‘student’ of Oprah’s for more than 30 years,” said Cheryl Jackson, founder of Minnie’s Food Pantry. “I’ve watched, listened and learned a lot of what has helped me to make Minnie’s Food Pantry a national charity. It’s an esteemed honor to have the voice of one of the most powerful women in the world, Oprah Winfrey, resonate at our ten-year celebration. It reminds our staff, board of directors, sponsors and the thousands of volunteers that our work is not in vain. We are grateful.”
Minnie’s Food Pantry’s “Feed Just One” Gala is always a highlight and sells out each year. To purchase sponsorships, tables or tickets, please email Zoya@MinniesFoodPantry.org or call (214) 709-4449. For media inquiries, please contact Kayla Tucker Adams at info@kaylatuckeradams.com or 214-403-9852.