They Also Have Dreams!
By Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson
Like the great American hero, Dr. Martin Luther Kung Jr., the nearly 700,000 young undocumented immigrants whose lives are being burdened by the inability of our government to treat them fairly also have dreams.
If he were alive today Dr. King would be among those who are urging Congress to enact legislation that would provide relief to the “Dreamers” who were brought to this country by their parents when they were small children.
Many of the “Dreamers” are students who have compiled outstanding records of achievement while studying. A significant number are members of the country’s workforce, paying taxes and contributing to our nation’s economic growth.
They have been protected from being arrested and deported by an executive order, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, issued by former president Barack Obama.
Their presence in this country became an unnecessarily divisive political issue during the 2016 presidential campaign. It was used by some to win political favor with certain members of the electorate.
A favorable resolution to the DACA issue is in the best interests of all people, including the interests of the young people, many brought to this country as children.
I am a co-sponsor of H.R 3440, the Dream Act of 2017. If passed and signed into law by the president, “Dreamers” would have a pathway leading to lawful permanent residency.
Dr. King’s dream of benevolence and peace is alive in the hearts of millions of people in this country today. If he were living he would want the “Dreamers” to know that they are not alone in their struggle.
He would want them to know that people of goodwill throughout our land will not rest until the “Dreamers” are treated with decently, and provided an outcome that is fair and just.