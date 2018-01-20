Psalm 32:8 “I will instruct you and teach you in the way you should go; I will counsel you with my eye upon you.”
(PATHEOS) – If you think of the Word of God as active and living, and sharper than any two-edged sword you’ve ever seen (Heb 4:12), then you’ll see that it’s meant to instruct you and teach you in the way that you should go. The Word of God cuts, but it cuts in order to heal, and it’s not just for today, but for every day. God’s instruction manual is His Word, and His counsel and teaching are in Scripture. Don’t leave home without receiving your daily allowance of the Bread of Life.