Local Business Owner, Jasper Baccus II of Baccus Cleaners Has Passed Away
South Dallas has lost a business icon. Jasper Baccus of Baccus Cleaners located on Sunnyvale in Oak Cliff has passed away, services have been arranged.
Wake Service
Monday, January 22, 2018 from 6pm – 8pm
Funeral Service
Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at 11am
Both services will be held at Central Pointe Church of Christ located at 7440 S. Westmoreland Rd., Dallas, Texas 75237.