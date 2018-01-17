Grammy & Stellar Award winner Brent Jones Live Recording in Waco
(Hollywood, CA) Riding high on the success of his smash hit “He Rose”, JDI Records presents Grammy & Stellar Award winner Brent Jones in a Live Recording Session on Sat, Feb 10, 2018 at the Victorious Life Church in Waco, TX (doors open at 5:00 pm & live recording starts at 6:00 pm)
Backed by the 60 voice-strong Waco Community Choir, Brent Jones’ Live Recording is the one of the top gospel events of the year. Renowned for his classics “He Rose”, “Don’t Wait Till Midnight” (featuring Coko from the Grammy-winning R&B group SWV), “Cry Holy” & the urban AC smash “Goodtime”, which topped Billboard for 47+ weeks, JDI Records artist Brent Jones is a gospel legend.
With general admission tickets starting at $10.00 in advance, $15.00 at the door or $20.00 for VIP reserved seating, Brent Jones & JDI Records are kicking off 2018 with a bang. Tickets are available now at:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/brent-jones-live-recording-tickets-41656304127