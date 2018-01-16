The North Koreans are coming, and the Russians, too
The North Koreans are coming, a surprising development that adds a bit of intrigue to the Winter Olympics.
The Russians are coming, too, and probably in greater numbers than most suspected in the wake of an official ban for running a doping scheme that made a mockery out of the last games in Sochi.
No, they won’t wear Russian uniforms, and the country’s medal count won’t be tallied on the big board in Pyeongchang. There will be no playing of the Russian national anthem should they win gold medals, which they surely will.
