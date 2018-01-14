Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner Guest Speaker For 5th Annual In Conversation Event
The Zan Wesley Holmes Jr. Community Outreach Center will present its 5th annual In Conversation—An Evening with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Dr. Zan Wesley Holmes Jr. at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, at the St. Luke Community United Methodist Church, 5710 East R.L. Thornton Freeway.
Come and hear the conversation on local and national affairs as Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner talks about how we confront our current challenges. The Honorable Helen Giddings is honorary chair for the event.
The Zan Wesley Holmes Jr. Community Outreach Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Proceeds from this event will support Frazier House and other Outreach Center programs, services and operations.
Roland Parrish and Parrish McDonald’s Restaurants is title sponsor for the event.
For more information, tickets or sponsorships, contact Fannie Smith at inconversation@zwhjcoc.org, 214.454.8624 or visit www.zwhjcoc.org.