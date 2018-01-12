Ephesians 6:11
January 12, 2018 | Religion | No Comments|
“Put on the whole armor of God, that you may be able to stand against the schemes of the devil.”
Before you start your day, and certainly, before you walk out the door, make sure to put on the full armor or “whole armor of God.” You’ll need each and every piece (Eph 6:14-18) in order to “stand against the schemes of the devil.” That’s why Paul tells us to “put on” or “take up” the armor more than once. He knows our human tendency to forget, just like we might miss starting our day off with prayer and with the Word of God. If we leave these two out, and then also leave of the armor of God, we’re leaving an opening for the enemy.