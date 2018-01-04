Remembering Local Business Owner Floyd Preston Bean“ Catfish Floyd”
Floyd Preston Bean, affectionately known as “Catfish Floyd”, was born on January 3, 1935 in Galveston, Texas to the marriage of the late Albert and Ollie Bean. Floyd was the second of four children born to that union. His brother, Albert Bean Jr. and sister, Clara Tatum preceded him in death.
Floyd graduated from Central High School, in Galveston, Texas, where he was a star athlete. During his high school years, he lettered in football which allowed him to receive an athletic scholarship to Texas Southern University in Houston, Texas. Floyd went on to complete his studies and football career at Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Floyd accepted Christ as his personal Savior at a young age and used his gifts and talents for the service of the Lord. In his early years, Floyd was a member of the Progressive Baptist Church in Galveston, Texas, where he sang in the choir. He continued his commitment to God when he joined Highland Hills United Methodist Church in Dallas, Texas, and faithfully and diligently served as a Trustee Member, a member of the United Methodist Men, and the Chancel Choir.
While attending Southern University, Floyd met the love of his life Deborah Gordon and spent almost 60 years in marital bliss. Their union was blessed with two daughters, Rhonda and Zandra, and completing the blessings of Love, two grandsons, O.J. and Robert.
Before moving to Dallas, Floyd worked at the Falstaff Brewery in Galveston, Texas. After the Brewery transferred Floyd to Dallas, he was confident he would someday own his own business, and he planned to remain in Dallas for no more than five years. After several years as a traveling salesman, based in Dallas, he landed a position as the Director of Minority Franchises for Bonanza Steakhouse. This position also required him to travel extensively, but because he was now a family man, he leaped at the opportunity to become the first Black owner of a Bonanza franchise in Texas in 1972. This opportunity would open doors for major entrepreneurship.
Along with his wife Deborah, Floyd’s ownership consisted of the Bonanza Steak House Franchise (Dallas), Polar Bear Ice Cream Franchise, three concessions at the World’s Fair, The Dallas Independent School District’s concessions, two concessions at the American Airlines Center, five concessions at the State Fair of Texas, and up to five locations of Catfish Floyd’s in the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. The Bean family has been in the restaurant business since 1983 and in the food services business since 1971. For several years, Floyd donated food and volunteered his time serving the hungry at the annual Thanksgiving feast, sponsored each year by the former KKDA Radio station. Floyd made it his priority to hire ex-felons and offer them an opportunity to provide for themselves and their families because he felt everyone deserved a Second Chance. At Christmas, it was Floyd’s tradition to feed the homeless.
Floyd received numerous honors and privileges of service, but those most notable were the Post Tribune’s Businessman of the Week, the Catfish Floyd Living Legacy Award which honors the perseverance of African American Men, and his service as President of the Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce. Floyd was a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., the Rough Riders Camping Club and the Texas Longhorns Camping Club. In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends, fishing, and talking to people.
On the morning of December 22, 2017, the Lord called His angel Floyd home to rest. He leaves to cherish his memories his devoted and beloved wife, Deborah; his two daughters, Rhonda (Oather) and Zandra; two grandsons, O.J. and Robert; one sister, Alma Collier; three nieces, Lorna, Kimberly, and Maureen; three nephews, Byron (Rita), George, and Larry (Mary); and a host of many relatives and friends.