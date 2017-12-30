Cerebral palsy isn’t stopping LU grad from dream job in pro sports
(AP) – Each time Jamarcus Corks fills out a job application, he must check the box that labels him as disabled.
Corks, born with cerebral palsy, hopes his disability won’t hinder him from pursuing his post-college aspirations.
He wants to be an equipment manager for a sports team.
Corks, 23, graduated from Lamar
University earlier this month and recently started his job search. Like most recent grads, he’s excited and nervous about what lies ahead.
“I’m diving into the unknown and I know that,” Corks said. “It’s scary but I’ve done it before and this is what I want to do with my life.”
Corks’ ultimate goal is to be the equipment manager for a professional Texas team, like the Houston Astros.
He gets around with either a walker or wheelchair, but neither has stopped him from finding a place in sports.
He got his start in sports as a sophomore at West Orange-Stark High School with the Mustangs’ baseball team.
Corks was a team manager for three seasons and enjoyed being around the players.
When he started at Lamar in 2012, he wanted a larger role with a team.
He was an equipment manager for the men’s basketball team as a freshman but felt a deeper connection with baseball and football.
Corks spent three seasons as an equipment manager for both teams.
“His outlook about life was always admired around our team,” said Ray Woodard, former Lamar football coach. “He was always positive and an inspiration to our guys.”
Corks likes to be helpful to the athletes and coaches. He admits it helps him, too.
Corks said when he was younger, he struggled with self-esteem issues and finding a place where he “wouldn’t be a burden.”
“My jobs have helped me deal with the fact I have a disability,” he said. “I could have just sat at home and played video games every day but I wanted to do more than that.”
Corks said he hasn’t been dissuaded by any job requirements.
One application required 3 miles of walking per day.
“Shoot, I can go 5 mph in my wheelchair,” Corks said. “I’ll get that done in no time.”
Corks is realistic about what he’ll start out doing.
He knows it won’t be his dream job and might take him away from Texas, where he’s lived his entire life.
As long as Corks finds a job, though, that’s all that matters.
“I just want to get my foot in the door,” Corks said. “Then, I think I’ll take off.”
“If anyone takes 10 minutes to talk to Jamarcus, they’ll realize they’re going to get more than they bargained for,” Woodard said. “Wherever he ends up, he’ll be successful.”