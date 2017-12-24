Roma Boots donates footwear to every Jill Stone Elementary student
December 24, 2017 | EDUCATION, LEAD STORY, LOCAL, NEWS, YOUTH TODAY | No Comments|
DALLAS — Students at one Dallas ISD elementary school are benefitting from a donation of the proper footwear just in time to prepare them for wet, winter weather.
Samuel Bistrian, owner of Roma Boots, recently donated a pair of rain boots for every student at Jill Stone Elementary School at Vickery Meadow. The special-edition “Wonder Boot” was developed in a partnership with Lionsgate, the company that produced the recently released movie, “Wonder.”
Roma Boots is on a mission to donate 1 million boots by the year 2020.
Alexia MacIntosh from the Shops at Park Lane, where the Dallas Roma Boots store is located, made the connection between the company and school possible.