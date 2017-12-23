Let’s Fix This
Let’s Fix This, a campaign whose primary mission is public safety by ending dog bites and attacks, is hosting free spay/neuter clinics through the end of March, with the opportunity to extend the program.
The campaign has partnered with the local chapter ofSPCAandSpay/Neuter Networkto targetzip codes in the southern sector of Dallas to provideabsolutely free spay and neuter servicesfor their animals. These communities in particular are the most impacted by an overpopulation of dogs, and benefit the most from the Let’s Fix This campaign. (This campaign was largely initiated following the fatal Antoinette Brown dog attack, and aims to create fewer roaming dogs and attacks.)
By spaying and neutering dogs, the Let’s Fix This campaign has proven that it can reduce the number of roaming dogs, dog attacks, animals suffering in the streets, and greatly reduce the risk of cancer in dogs. Overpopulation in the main cause for the roaming dogs in the streets, and when those dogs are not fixed, their emotions are heightened leading to aggression and other negative outcomes.
To date, the success has been tremendous. The organizations are seeing between 500-600 clients per month, and anticipate an increase throughout the holidays. This time of year, many area animal shelters struggle to keep up growing populations, and are offering fee waived adoptions. This would be a great alternative story to back up against that reality.
You can catch a glimpse of the action onFacebookandInstagram. You can alsosee the upcoming clinicsthat are available. They will also have a kiosk atSouthwest Center Mall (Red Bird Mall)to sign upfor upcoming spay and neuter days across South Dallas.