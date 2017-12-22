It’s Official Keisha Lance Bottoms Wins Atlanta Mayoral Runoff
(AP) — Election officials have certified the results of Atlanta’s mayoral election runoff, finally making the numbers official in Keisha Lance Bottoms’ victory over Mary Norwood.
Richard Barron, Fulton County’s elections director, said the new results were certified Saturday.
The final numbers show that Bottoms garnered 46,661 votes, or 50.44 percent; and Norwood got 45,840 votes, or 49.56 percent.