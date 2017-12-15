Mighty Black Vote
Tis the season for peace, harmony and goodwill.
In a razor edge race, the people of Alabama, a ruby red state politically, finally elected their choice for senate in despite of and in lieu of the senseless, mountainous press from so many analytical authorities that did not know exactly know how many “A”s were in Alabama. The reason for the election results can be diced up into so many pieces, but the overwhelming winners, which cannot be ignored or downplayed, is the number of African Americans that voted. The election results in Alabama also raised a loud banner — shouting ‘a call for decency’.
The black vote remains a necessary thread in this, the American fabric. Needless to say, Alabama is laced with many legacies, native born and hardworking generations who have a history of uprooting the norm. Afterall, Martin Luther King, III, who is now 60, was born in Alabama. The former Surgeon General David Satcher, Rosa Parks, Lionel Richie, Bo Jackson and Charles Barkley, to name a few were born in or have notable ties in Alabama. Countless civil rights clergy, attorneys and community royalty call Alabama their home. Repeatedly over the years, Tom Joyner, the national radio host, let everyone know he was born in Tuskegee.
While the black vote is ‘always on the menu’ of every politican, black voters have rescinded into oblivion. Black America MUST vote in every election… everywhere. We need you to VOTE!!! You have heard it so many times before, every election cycle is paramount. In your voting, is many messages. Be assured that the message that is still standing, truly listened to is the vote. Additionally, Alabama set the tone for announcing that we want our institution of elected officials to be full of integrity.
So, thanks Alabama for lighting up the holiday season for all to see. Now, please set the table this holiday season with voting on the menu. This is the single, solid seed for greatness in America.
Have yourself a very merry Christmas.
