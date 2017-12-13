AdvoCare Foundation & REAL School Gardens to Rejuvenate South Dallas School Learning Garden
On Thursday, November 16, representatives from the AdvoCare Foundation, including AdvoCare founding family members, partnered with REAL School Gardens to roll up their sleeves and rejuvenate the garden at the Charles Rice Learning Center in south Dallas.
This comes after the AdvoCare Foundation, made a $25,000 donation to REAL School Gardens as part of its 2017 beneficiary program. The contribution was given with an official check presentation.