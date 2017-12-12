District accepting applications now for magnet, transformation schools
DALLAS — Students who wish to begin attending one of Dallas ISD’s innovative magnet programs or transformation schools for the 2018-2019 school year are encouraged to apply online now. Applications are due no later than Wednesday, Jan. 31.
The district is home to some of the nation’s top-rated magnet schools. Find a list of magnets here. Students who attend our magnets meet certain eligibility requirements. Learn more and begin the application process here.
Transformation schools are designed to provide a “best-fit school” to students that aligns with a child’s specific interests, aspirations and preferred learning style. The programs are similar to magnets, but do not have an academic entry requirement. Learn more and begin the application process here.