Are you at risk for diabetes?
Diabetes doesn’t always have symptoms. Many people will develop diabetes and not know. Don’t be one of them.
According to the American Diabetes Association, someone is diagnosed with diabetes every 23
seconds. Diabetes is the seventh leading cause of death in the U.S. But experts say that many people aren’t aware that Type 2 diabetes can often be prevented.
You may be at risk for Type 2 diabetes if:
• You are overweight
• You smoke
• You have high blood pressure
• You are not active
• You have high cholesterol
• You eat a diet high in fat and simple carbohydrates
Finding out if you’re at risk for developing diabetes will help you make some changes to live a
healthier life. You can find out if you’re at risk by taking a simple test at
www.ParklandDiabetes.com/DiabetesTest.
If you have diabetes, it’s important to get all of the facts so you can learn to manage it. Diabetes
is common and many people, including 11 percent of Dallas County residents, have it. Since the
disease can be “silent” you may have had it or have prediabetes for many years without knowing
it. You may feel fine and are able to work while diabetes is causing harm to your body without your knowledge.
Learning the basics about diabetes is the first step to getting the disease under control. If you
want to learn more about preventing and managing diabetes, go to www.ParklandDiabetes.com to
find information on what diabetes is, healthy recipes, places in Dallas to exercise, grocery stores
and more.