Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s Black on Black Holiday Performance and Party
Dallas Black Dance Theatre (DBDT) presents its annual Black on Black performance and holiday
party! This performance showcases the choreography skills of DBDT and DBDT: Encore! company
members as they create dance works for their peers to perform from different eras, where decades of dance unfold.
December 8-9, 2017
Dallas Black Dance Theatre studio
2700 Ann Williams Way
Dallas, TX 75201
6:30 pm Mix and mingle during Happy Hour with complimentary light bites and cocktails on us!
7:30 pm Enjoy the choreography & talented performances of DBDT & DBDT: Encore!
8:30 pm Join us at the after-party with DBDT dancers, Live DJ, light bites and cocktails.
All this fun included in the price of your ticket.
Details http://www.attpac.org/on-sale/2017/black-on-black/
You must be 21 years and older to attend.