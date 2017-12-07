Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s Black on Black Holiday Performance and Party

Photograph b y The Dallas Dance Project

Dallas Black Dance Theatre (DBDT) presents its annual Black on Black performance and holiday
party! This performance showcases the choreography skills of DBDT and DBDT: Encore! company
members as they create dance works for their peers to perform from different eras, where decades of dance unfold.

December 8-9, 2017
Dallas Black Dance Theatre studio
2700 Ann Williams Way
Dallas, TX 75201

6:30 pm Mix and mingle during Happy Hour with complimentary light bites and cocktails on us!
7:30 pm Enjoy the choreography & talented performances of DBDT & DBDT: Encore!
8:30 pm Join us at the after-party with DBDT dancers, Live DJ, light bites and cocktails.

All this fun included in the price of your ticket.
Details http://www.attpac.org/on-sale/2017/black-on-black/
You must be 21 years and older to attend.