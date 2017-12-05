Kimball High School To Sing @Christmas/Kwanzaa Concert
The choirs of KIMBALL, LIFE CHARTER, CONRAD, DUNBAR and LINCOLN high schools, with special guest TEXAS COLLEGE, CHARLES RICE Elementary Honor Choir, along with the incomparable TOWNVIEW HIGH SCHOOL BAND perform a majestic night of hymns, spirituals, gospel and classical music. More than 300 combined voices light up the holiday season with this annual concert. Coordinated by Michelle Magee.
Student Performance
Friday, December 15, 2017 @10 AM
Naomi Bruton Main Stage
$5 Plus applicable fees
Public Performance
Saturday, December 16, 2017 @ 8pm
Naomi Bruton Main Stage Theatre
Dallas Convention Center Theater Complex
Physical Address:
1309 Canton Street | Dallas, TX 75201
Film Screening and Talk Back
$10 Plus applicable fees
TBAAL Box Office, 214-743-2400