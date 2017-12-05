Eagles watch Washington-Dallas game with eagerness
(AP) - What once looked like a showdown in the NFC East now is a matter of survival for Dallas and Washington.
A Redskins victory or tie clinches the division for what has been the league’s team of the year, the Eagles. Yes, not even into December and folks in Philly could be celebrating — even if that means rooting for the despised team from the nation’s capital.
Dallas still is without suspended running back Zeke Elliott, and the offense has stagnated in his absence. The Cowboys really need a healthy Sean Lee at linebacker, too.
Yes, with suspensions and injuries, these teams barely resemble how they began the schedule.
“Sometimes we have to trust it,” Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins says of playing while surrounded by fill-ins. “We have to go and just play and believe that, however new this player is, he’s got to make the play and he’s got a jersey and a number, and he can do it.”
Dallas, ranked 18th in the AP Pro32, is a 1-point favorite over No. 17 Washington. All those missing players for the visitors make them impossible to select.
