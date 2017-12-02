“THE PSALMIST’S CONFIDENCE IN THE LORD, HIS STRENGTH” PSALM 144:1-15
We have come to another tremendous psalm of David in which he acknowledges that God is his strength as verse 1 states: “Blessed be the Lord my strength, which teaches my hand to war, and my fingers to fight.” This psalm mirrors Psalm 18, a great victory song of David, that reads: “I will love thee, O Lord, my strength. The Lord is my rock, and my fortress, and my deliverer; my God, my strength, in whom I will trust; my buckler, and the horn of my salvation, and my high tower (vv. 1-2).
The psalmist acknowledges that he cried unto the Lord in Psalm 18:6: “In my distress I called upon the Lord, and cried unto my God: He heard my voice out of His temple, and my cry came before Him, even into His ears.”
In Psalm 144:1-2, David voices that the Lord caused him to be victorious, for the Lord protected and delivered him as a warrior. David knew confidently that the Lord enabled him to be a victorious warrior. David acknowledged and was overwhelmed with the fact that God intervenes and takes an interest with man, for verses 3-4 state:
“Lord, what is man, that thou takest knowledge of him! or the son of man, that thou makest account of him! Man is like to vanity: his days are as a shadow that passeth away.” It is so wonderful to know that God intervened to help us in our spiritual plight of sin by extending His mercy to us, for Ephesians 2:4-5 says: “But God, who is rich in mercy, for His great love wherewith He loved us, Even when we were dead in sins, hath quickened us together with Christ, by grace ye are saved.”
In verses 5-8, David prays that God would intervene in a dramatic way so that he might be delivered from his enemies. David was confident that the Lord would deliver him from his enemies, even though they were strong and deceitful (vv.9-11). David expresses his confidence in verse 9 by stating: “I will sing a new song unto thee, O God: upon a psaltery and an instrument of ten strings will I sing praises unto thee.”
As a result of the king being rescued, verses 12-15 shows us that the people of the land, as well as the land itself, will experience peace and prosperity: “Happy is that people, that is in such a case: yea, happy is that people, whose God is the Lord” (v. 15).
May God Bless!