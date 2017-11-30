Nissan’s Winter Wonderlights Holiday Show & Tree Lighting at Klyde Warren Park
Make new holiday traditions at Klyde Warren Park as it hosts Nissan’s Winter Wonderlights Holiday Show & Tree Lighting on Saturday, December 2. The free event starts at 2 p.m. and features a festive day of family-friendly activities and entertainment culminating with a new holiday show at 5:30 p.m. and lighting of the Klyde Warren Park Christmas tree at 6 p.m.
“We are really excited for Nissan’s Winter Wonderlights and hope that a visit to Klyde Warren Park is a part of everyone’s holiday traditions,” said Tara Green, President of Klyde Warren Park. “Throughout the year, we offer programming that brings friends, family and strangers together, and during the holidays that togetherness is even more important.”
“Since launching a partnership with Klyde Warren Park in July of 2016, we have helped bring unique programming and events to Dallas’ favorite greenspace, “said Bart Buttles, Regional Vice President of Nissan North America. “While all of our events seek to bring people together in the park, we are particularly excited to bring the holiday spirit to park guests this December.”
Nissan’s Winter Wonderlights activities will include:
Free photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus
Holiday kids’ crafts
Food trucks
Activities and demonstrations from our Dallas arts and cultural friends and neighbors
Music entertainment
Holiday show culminating with the lighting of the Klyde Warren Park Christmas tree
After the tree lighting, guests are encouraged to follow Santa and friends to the AT&T Performing Arts Center for the Reliant Lights Your Holidays event.
Special thanks to Margot and Ross Perot and Nancy & Randy Best for their generous support of the event.
Since opening in October 2012, Klyde Warren Park has drawn more than 1 million visitors annually to enjoy over 1,300 free programs that connect the community and enrich lives. For more information or to learn about Klyde Warren Park’s other free programming activities, visitklydewarrenpark.org.
On Saturday, December 2 guests are encouraged to help Nissan make a child’s wish come true and bring a new, unwrapped toy to the Santa’s Sleigh-decorated Nissan Titan, which will be onsite all day during the festivities. All toys will be donated to Toys for Tots to distribute as gifts to children in need this season.
ABOUT KLYDE WARREN PARK
Klyde Warren Park is a 5.2-acre deck park, bridging Uptown Dallas to downtown Dallas. The park is privately-funded and operated by the Woodall Rodgers Park Foundation to connect the community and enrich lives through free active programming and educational opportunities in a pristine and safe, centrally-located, entertainment-rich greenspace where everyone is welcome. Corporate partnerships and donations ensure that this mission will continue today and into the future.