A Little Bit of Faith: Open Arms
November 28, 2017
By Dr. Colleen White
How amazing is your grace, Lord?
How awesome is your love?
You love beyond what I can
Understand and you love
To the core.
Your love endures all things
And it hopes all things.
How deep is your love?
It’s deeper than the bluest
Ocean and higher than the top
Of any mountain.
When I think of all your mercy,
Tears come to my eyes.
I can only say, “Thank you, Lord,”
Because your love has opened
My eyes.
The love you have for your children
Is greater than any love a parent
Can have for their child.
And so, with tears rolling down my
Face, I accept your love with
Open arms.