Monarch Dental of Dallas/Fort Worth and Community Partners of Dallas Provide Warm Coats to Area Children
Savings offered to families who donate coats through December 24
Dallas/Fort Worth — The affiliated offices of Monarch Dental of Dallas and Fort Worth are joining with Community Partners of Dallas, a nonprofit ensuring safety, restoring dignity and inspiring hope for the abused and neglected children served by Dallas County Child Protective Services, to collect coats for needy children across the Dallas/Fort Worth area now through December 24.
More than 20,000children across the region are served by Community Partners of Dallas annually. Monarch Dental is honored to partner in efforts to make it easier for these kids to get the support they need to succeed in school and in life, whether affordable dental and orthodontic care or clothing that boosts spirits and keeps them warm.
By turning all51 Monarch Dental Dallas/Fort Worth locationsinto drop-off points, these local dental offices are making it easier than ever for area residents to make a difference. In an effort to encourage more families to participate this year, Monarch Dental will be providing dental savings of $200 discount off braces or 10 percent off dental services for anyone who donates a new coat or coats totaling at least $50 in value to any Monarch Dental Dallas location.*
“All of us at Monarch Dental feel strong ties to the communities we support,” said Dr. Robert Crim, Monarch Dental chief dental officer. “We believe that every child should have access to resources to keep warm and healthy, which is why we are proud to be working with Community Partners of Dallas to solicit donations of much needed clothing supplies.”
This effort is part of theCommunity Partners of Dallasannual coat drive, which aims to collect more than 3,000 coats to ensure children throughout the Dallas/Fort Worth area are kept warm throughout winter.
“It is only with support from partners like Monarch Dental, that we are able to serve more than 2,500 children through our annual coat drive,” said Paige McDaniel, Community Partners of Dallas CEO. “Equipping children with a brand new coat not only keeps them warm and healthy, it also helps to restore their dignity and self-esteem.”
For more information and a list of the most needed supplies, visitMonarch Dental Blog.
*To receive a coupon for $200 off braces or 10 percent off dental services, please present a receipt totaling $50 or more for a coat(s) at any of the 51 affiliatedMonarch Dental locations in Dallas/Fort Worth. Ten percent discountvalid when you purchase dental services with combined ARV (actual retail value) of $300 or more. Offer is not redeemable for cash or credit. Not valid on services for which reimbursement is limited due to deductibles, maximums, co-insurance or other insurance restrictions. Offer is subject to change and cannot be combined. Treatment must be rendered by 12/31/17.
Modern Dental Professionals – Dallas/Fort Worth, P.C Karol Brown, DDS; Brinda Patel, DDS; Sandra Horner, DDS; Jane Poquiz, DDS, Modern Dental Professionals – San Antonio, P.C., Marcus Ervin, DMD; Edgardo Gonzalez, DDS; Stephen Slotnick, DDS
About Monarch Dental
Monarch Dental provides general dentistry, children’s dentistry and specialty care services such as orthodontics, oral surgery, periodontics and endodontics at 89 locations throughout Texas, Arkansas and Utah. Monarch Dental affiliated practices make it easy and affordable for individuals and families to get the dental care they need with convenient locations, extended hours and same-day appointments. The Monarch Dental mission is to create healthier smiles by making dental visits easy and enjoyable. Learn more atwww.monarchdental.com.
About Community Partners of Dallas
Since 1989, Community Partners of Dallas has ensured safety and restored dignity and hope to abused and neglected children by providing crucial resources and support to the caseworkers of Dallas County Child Protective Services. Community Partners of Dallas provides items such as winter coats, diapers and formula, holiday gifts, school uniforms, personal hygiene products, food and more,to send the abused children in our community the message that someone does care. Please visitwww.communitypartnersdallas.orgfor more information.