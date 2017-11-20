HOLIDAY WONDER 2017
Holiday Wonder debuts this winter as a new, unforgettable, family-friendly event in Dallas’s Fair Park to celebrate a season of light and magic. Holiday Wonder Dallas is an outdoor, walk-through winter wonderland, visitors will marvel at more than two million lights bringing to life holiday favorites in giant illuminated eye-catching displays, including Santa Claus, beautiful floating swans, perennial holiday favorites, and more. Guests will walk through a holiday wonderland that includes an enchanting snowflake corridor, playful polar bears and penguins, a 48-foot-tall Christmas tree, and more than a few holiday surprises. All displays are handmade by artisans whose specialized skills in lanterns go back generations, and are all-new, custom creations for this festival.
In addition to the magical light displays, visitors will enjoy attractions that provide opportunities for unforgettable holiday memories. Experience the thrill of sledding with Santa’s Arctic Slide, a two-story slide like none other you’ve seen. Fun for kids and adults alike, this is a sledding adventure you will want to do again and again. A snowball throw allows visitors to get hands-on with winter fun, trying their hands at hitting targets with real snowballs. Write a letter to Santa and drop it in the mailbox to the Big Guy in Red. Each evening, guests will also find a world-class acrobatics show and holiday celebrations of music and dance several times throughout the evening.
It’s a return of magical lanterns in Fair Park this winter, featuring artistic illuminations of everyone’s favorite winter celebrations. Make Holiday Wonder your plan for holiday get-togethers this season.