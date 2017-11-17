Robert Earl Keen’s all new, expanded “REK’s Fam-O-lee Back to the Country Jamboree!”
A magical performance is coming to Dallas this holiday season in the form of Robert Earl Keen’s all new, expanded “REK’s Fam-O-lee Back to the Country Jamboree!”
Often referred to as the Jimmy Buffet of Christmas,Robert Earl Keen channels his inner Chevy Chase while bringing Christmas Vacationtolife thisholidayseason inhis own interpretation. You’ll find yourself laughing for the entire 4 minutes he sings his dysfunctional, soon to be re released single,“Merry Christmas FromThe Family.”
In Keen’s hilarious rendition of a familyholidaygathering he sings about burned out Christmas lights, his sister’s new boyfriend, brother Ken and all his wives along with many more of his so-called relatives that you may even recognize in your own family.
Keen is giving fans a chancetojoin in on theanticslive at the House of Blues on December 29 and he’s bringing along the Texas fiddle music of The Quebe Sisters,which is sure to make for a memorable family outing.
The “Fam-O-Lee Back to the Country Jamboree”brings visions ofsugarplums, elves and maybe acowor two while families bond with those closesttothem at what issuretobecomea favorite, non-stop laughing, holiday tradition!