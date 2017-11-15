CitySquare Provides a Medical Home to South Dallas Neighbors
CitySquare’s Community Clinic provides acute care and a Wellness Program that helps neighbors adopt healthy habits to prevent chronic diseases prevalent in low-income communities.
Dallas — Unmet health needs are a part of the cycle that keeps individuals and families in the grip of poverty. Without insurance and sufficient income, folks often rely on emergency room care or are forced to neglect their health altogether. They have no trusted medical home. The CitySquare Community Clinic aims to provide such a place at 2835 Al Lipscomb Way in the Fair Park area.
Monday through Friday, families can meet their medical needs at the clinic with a team of doctors and clinicians including general practitioners and specialists like pediatricians and gynecologists.
Education and wellness are priorities at the clinic. The Women’s Wellness Exam, for example, includes a breast exam, PAP smear and pelvic exam, and often a discussion of other aspects of women’s health. For mammograms, patients are referred to community partners that offer imaging. Birth control is also available. IUD’S and shots are administered at the clinic and physicians can prescribe oral contraception.
The CitySquare Community Clinic endeavors to relieve the stress of obtaining healthcare for its neighbors. There is a Class D Pharmacy on-site that can meet many patients’ needs.
The CitySquare Community Health Transportation Program team drives neighbors to medical appointments and pharmacies so that the lack of transportation does not become a barrier to accessing quality healthcare.
Individuals do have to meet certain qualifications for the services. They must be uninsured though the clinic does accept Medicaid for children. Neighbors must reside within certain zip codes (75203, 75208, 75210, 75211, 75215, 75216, 75217, 75223, 75226, 75227, 75241) or be a participant in another CitySquare program, and be at 200% of the Federal Poverty Level. To make an appointment, neighbors can call 214.421.1783 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or go to the clinic to meet with staff. The clinic is open later on Thursdays and is in the process of expanding evening hours.
CitySquare fights poverty holistically. Patients coming to the clinic may well find that many of their needs for food, housing, and employment can also be met by the organization through
17 programs that address the root causes and effects of poverty.
“CitySquare exists to help with the community’s overall well-being. We want our neighbors in Fair Park and South Dallas to know that they have access to trusted healthcare and a welcoming medical home right in their neighborhood,” says CitySquare CEO Larry James.
CitySquare will be hosting its “Annual Wellness Event” on Saturday, November 18th from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the CitySquare Opportunity Center 1610 S. Malcolm X Blvd | Dallas, TX | 75226 where neighbors will have the opportunity to meet clinicians from the CitySquare Community Clinic. The event will feature free blood pressure checks, blood sugar checks, BMI measurements and Mammograms on-site. It’s a family event with free food and drinks, and the opportunity for neighbors to learn more about health and wellness.
About CitySquare
From 1988 to present day, CitySquare has grown into a broad community development organization offering a comprehensive array of social services that address four key areas related to the persistence of poverty: hunger, health, housing, and hope. Together, our 17 social service programs provide more than 30,000 human touches in Dallas, Waco, and Denver, Colorado. CitySquare fights the root causes and effects of poverty through service, advocacy and friendship. For more information, go to www.CitySquare.org.