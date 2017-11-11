WOMEN’S MARCH – LOS ANGELES 2018, SCHEDULED TO TAKE PLACE ON SATURDAY, JANUARY 20th, 2018 GEARS UP TO ‘GET OUT THE VOTE’! HEAR OUR VOTE!
Women’s March – Los Angeles 2018 is not just for women but for all who seek civil rights and social justice!
LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 7, 2017 – Organizers for the Women’s March – Los Angeles 2018 have announced that the Los Angeles event will take place on Saturday, January 20th, 2018 in Downtown Los Angeles, CA.
Organizers, Emiliana Guereca and Deena Katz would like stress that this event will focus on positive, unifying action and will be not only for women but for all who seek women’s rights, human rights, civil liberties, and social justice. We want to harness the political power of the Women’s March by turning marchers into voters.
“Women’s March Los Angeles 2018 is about having our voices heard, activating our community and unifying our community. Women’s rights are human rights.” – Emiliana Guereca
“In a time when we are all wondering what we can do, we can do this…let them hear our voice!”-Deena Katz
The Women’s March – Los Angeles 2018 is part of a national movement to unify and empower everyone who stands for women’s rights, human rights, civil liberties, and social justice for all. This is a non-partisan and peaceful event. People will unite locally and nationally in every state and major metropolitan area to stand with us in solidarity for the American values we represent.
The Women’s March – Los Angeles 2018 welcomes all people to join us as we unite locally and nationally. We seek to unify and empower everyone who stands for women’s rights, human rights, civil liberties, and social justice for all. The Women’s March marches to support and inspire each other and to remind our great nation to respect, honor and protect our diversity and our freedoms. We believe change comes from taking positive, constructive action and find solace and strength in the principles of inclusion, civility, and compassion for our shared humanity.
For more information, visit www.womensmarchla.org, media inquiries: cherry@putnam-smith.com .