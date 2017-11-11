Honoring All Veterans: Spotlight on Robert H. Young, United States Marine, Ret.
Mr. Robert H. Young grew up in Magnolia, Arkansas, learning all about antiques and how to cook from the best antique dealer and chef in Magnolia, his father.
Mr. Young attended and graduated from Columbia High School in 1966, joined the Marines and off to Vietnam in 1967. In 1968 Mr. Young was wounded in Vietnam and received numerous surgeries on his leg. After months of hospitals, he was told he would walk with a limp, but he proved the doctors wrong.
Mr. Robert Young married Pearl, his high school sweetheart and next year, 2018 they will celebrate 50 years of marriage. They have two children and two grandchildren. Next to his family and his love for the Marine Corp, Mr. Young is a member of and has volunteered as VFM Post 1406 Quartermaster for thirty (30) years. It is a tough job and no one else wants it. As All State Quartermaster for two (2) years, our spotlight honoree has volunteered as Chairperson for VFM District 3 Homeless Program and was later elected unanimously as Vice President of Homeless Veterans Services of Dallas.
Mr. Young is a proud Dallas Fireman of 25 years but is known by all firemen for his kindness and most importantly his “signature fried chicken” which he still is asked to cook at some of the stations. As a Vietnam Veteran, Robert Young has received numerous awards and medals. He attends yearly the “Marines Vietnam Reunions” in Washington, DC, Virginia, California, Las Vegas and San Antonio. These moments grow more precious every year. All veterans have a distinctive bond. Veterans show love and deep respect for each other because they remember how they had to depend on each other being away from home and having to survive during the war.
As a humble servant, Mr. Young, goes beyond the Call of Duty volunteering in his community. He serves as a Deacon at his church and has no qualms with the everyday necessary chores for his fellow man. For ten (10) years, he volunteered his summers feeding children free lunches during the Summer Lunch Program. What did Mr. Young do with his knowledge of antiques, you ask? With his management degree he found time to run a successful antique business for more than twenty (20) years.
Our special thanks to SMSGT Kennard Bowen (Retired), President, AFSA Chapter 1073, for the bio.
“Honoring Those Who Served” continues for the entire month of November. Thanks in advance for your help and submissions.
Ester Davis
Email: estyler2000@aol.com
214.376.9000