JOIN GRAMMY®AWARD WINNER TAMELA MANN AND ACTOR/COMEDIAN DAVID MANN AT THE MUSIC HALL AT FAIR PARK ON NOVEMBER 11
NASHVILLE, TENN. — Grammy® Award Winner and Gospel music’s “IT” Girl, Tamela Mann and husband, comedian David Mann, joined by the rest of the talented Mann family, bring the Mann’s World Family Tour to the Music Hall at Fair Park in Dallas, TX on Saturday, November 11th.
You may have seen Tamela’s show-stopping performance on the Grammy® stage, or watched her receive her first Grammy® Award for Best Gospel Performance Song for “God Provides” from her Billboard No. 1 album One Way and nab her second NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Gospel Album for One Way.
Fans can now join Tamela along with her husband David and the Mann Family for the year’s best concert and comedy show ALL IN ONE NIGHT!
“We’re excited to get back on the road this fall and go on tour with our kids. It’s not just a concert, or a comedy show, it’s a family experience,” says David Mann, executive producer of the tour.
Featured each night are Tia Mann performing new music, DJ David Mann, Jr., a comedy set by David Mann, a full concert by Gospel’s leading lady, Tamela Mann, along with a few surprise guests.
One Way marks Tamela’s fourth solo studio album and is executively produced by Tamela, her husband and business partner, actor David Mann and son David Mann Jr. The album’s all-star guest producer credits include: Eric Dawkins, King Logan, Shaun Martin and Timbaland.
Tamela and David have been an acting duo in film, on tv and on stage for years. From starring in the No. 1 TV and film franchise, Tyler Perry’s Meet The Browns together, to their current television hits, the couple continues to make audiences laugh with their wholesome brand of comedy. They currently star in The Manns (TV One) and Mann & Wife (Bounce TV).