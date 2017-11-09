AlumNow: Physics teacher inspired Carter grad to become an engineer
DALLAS — David W. Carter High School graduate Bridgette Bennett is now an engineer, and she credits her high school physics teacher for getting her to where she is today.
In addition to physics, Bennett treasured her time in JROTC, and she has some great advice for students today. The Hub checked in with Bennett as part of the ongoing Dallas ISD AlumNow series.
What was your favorite subject/activity/involvement in high school?
Physics for a subject and JROTC for an activity. Those two opened so many doors for me after high school. Although, I gave the military a try at West Point, I ultimately decided to pursue an engineering degree as a civilian.
Who was your favorite teacher?
Mr. Louis Papadopoulos. He saw that I had a talent for something (physics) and spoke up. That’s literally the reason why I became an engineer.
What lesson did you learn in high school or beyond that has served you well through the years?
Be resourceful. My generation and those following simply does not have the luxury of slow-paced, dependent learning. Ask someone or look it up for yourself. Continual learning is worth the effort.
What advice, if any, would you offer to high school students today?
Endure (and enjoy) the 5-10 years that it takes to set yourself up for success. From about 15 to 25 years old, make that your focus so that you can have fewer worries throughout the other chapters of your life. Be resourceful. Ask questions. Make mistakes and don’t be afraid to admit it. Be prepared for opportunity when it finds you. Travel. Be kind. Get plenty of sleep and stay hydrated. Invest in yourself and don’t compare yourself to others.
Tell us about your career or personal highlights/accomplishments since graduating from high school.
After graduating from Carter, I tried my hand at a military academy but decided to pursue a bachelor at Rice University where I had an absolute blast. I did a couple of years of SAP consulting before deciding to attend graduate school in Europe. I’m back in Texas in a great career and life couldn’t be better.
