Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s Director’s Choice Taps Social Media Feedback in Work by New Artistic Director Bridget L. Moore
November 8, 2017
Dallas, TX – Social media takes a role in the development of a world premiere by Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s (DBDT) new Artistic Director Bridget L. Moore during the Director’s Choice series. Other works in this series depict conquering emotional ghosts and enduring emotional storms. Presented by Texas Instruments, the Director’s Choice series will be held Nov. 3, 2017 through Nov. 5, 2017 at the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre, 2400 Flora Street, Dallas, TX.