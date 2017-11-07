Dallas ISD invites community to Education Summits
DALLAS — The Dallas Independent School District (Dallas ISD) is launching a strategic planning process to create a strategic and innovative vision for Dallas ISD learning, technology, and facilities design. To launch this process, the district is hosting four education summits and encourages all stakeholders to attend one of the summits.
Parents, students, district staff, business leaders and community members will have an opportunity to share their innovative vision of the future. Dates, times and locations are listed below*.
6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 7
W.T. White High School
6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 7
South Oak Cliff High School
6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 9
Emmett J. Conrad High School
6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 9
W.W. Samuell High School and Early College
(*Free childcare and refreshments will be provided at each location.)
During the summits, citizens will have the opportunity to learn more about the learning, technology and facilities planning process and hear from a student panel, as well as talk about their highest hopes and aspirations for their children. In an effort to develop an actionable and measurable vision, Dallas ISD encourages all community members to join this effort.
Additionally, community members can provide feedback through an online survey now through Friday, Nov. 10 here. The survey will also be posted on the district and campus websites. The district is also hosting a series of focus groups representing various stakeholder groups in October and early November.
Information, feedback and input gathered at the summits, focus groups and from the survey will be used by a design team comprised of citizens and district staff who will create a community-focused strategic direction for technology and facilities. This strategic direction will include a set of community beliefs, call to action, goals, action steps and a learner profile. Additionally, it will allow Dallas ISD to measure student learning and serve as a guide for the district as it makes future decisions regarding instruction, technology, budgeting, staffing and facility planning.
As the district embarks on this process, all summits, documents and resources will be posted online at www.dallasisd.org/envisiondallasisd for community members to stay informed. The district will provide updates throughout this process.