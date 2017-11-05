USS Constitution Sailors gives presentation on Old Ironsides as part of Fort Worth Navy Week
FORT WORTH, Texas (Oct. 26, 2017) – Seaman Aundrea Roberts-Davis, assigned to USS Constitution, gave a presentation about the history of ‘Old Ironsides’ at Tannahill Intermediate School as part of a Fort Worth Navy Week presentation. Navy Weeks focus a variety of assets, equipment and personnel on a single city for a weeklong series of engagements designed to bring America’s Navy closer to the people it protects, in cities that don’t have a large naval presence (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Casey Scoular/Released)