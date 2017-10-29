What you need to know about the Health Insurance Marketplace
What is the Marketplace?
The Health Insurance Marketplace – called the “Marketplace” – was created by the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and will help you find health insurance coverage that meets your needs and fits your budget. You will be able to look at all of the health insurance plans in your area and compare your options. If you currently have insurance, you can find out if you qualify for plans with a lower monthly payment and learn about plans with lower-out-of-pocket costs for health care visits.
The Marketplace will also tell you if you or your family members qualify for coverage through Medicaid or Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).
The fifth open enrollment period into the Health Insurance Marketplace runs Nov. 1 – Dec. 15, 2017.
Who should apply?
You may be able to buy health insurance through the Marketplace if you:
- Live in the United States
- Are a U.S. citizen or national (or you are legally present)
- Are not currently in jail
Where do I apply?
You can apply for Marketplace coverage three ways:
- Online at www.healthcare.gov
- By mail
- By phone: 1-800-318-2596 | TTY: 1-855-889-4325
How do I apply?
Download a Marketplace application or apply online at www.healthcare.gov.
To complete the application, you will need:
- Social Security numbers (or document numbers for legal immigrants) for you and your family
- Employer and income information (pay stubs or W-2 forms) for every member of your household who needs coverage
- Information about any current coverage you have
- Information about health plans that you and your family are offered from the company where you work, even if you are not covered by that plan
- Number of people living in your house that may need health insurance
To apply or learn more about the Marketplace visit: www.healthcare.gov.