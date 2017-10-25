43rd Annual Harambee Festival
“REMEMBER THE PAST TO SECURE THE FUTURE”
Dallas, TX, September 18, 2017– Families are always 1st priority. FREE healthy treat bags, arts & crafts, bounce houses, and video games for the thousands of kiddos. Live Performances, Celebrity Appearances, Free Medical Screenings, Open Policy Discussions, Early Voting, Legal & Family Advocates, plus a diverse collection of vendors for Shopping and Specialty Cuisines!
“Harambee is now the longest-running festival of its kind — a unity festival that now brings together all cultures.” – Norma Adams Wade DALLAS MORNING NEWS
Our major sponsors this year are The City of Dallas, Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, Dallas Tourism Public Improvement District (DTPID), Frost Bank, DART, K104FM, Heaven97 and The Citizens’ Committee to Save Our Children Inc.